India News | Uttarakhand STF Arrests Man for Allegedly Spreading Radical Ideology Through Social Media

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), June 18 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man from Udham Singh Nagar district for allegedly using social media platforms to radicalise young people and promote extremist ideology, officials said on Thursday.

According to the STF, Mohammad Salauddin, son of Abdul Malik and a resident of Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, was taken into custody following confidential intelligence inputs.

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Speaking to ANI, STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the accused had allegedly been using social media platforms, including Instagram, Telegram and Signal, to influence young people and spread radical and jihadist ideology.

"Acting on confidential intelligence inputs, Mohammad Salauddin, son of Abdul Malik and a resident of Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, was taken into custody for questioning. He is accused of using various social media platforms, including Instagram, Telegram, and Signal, to influence young people and allegedly promote radical and jihadist ideology, while attempting to encourage activities detrimental to social harmony, national unity, integrity, and security," Singh said.

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The STF said an examination of the accused's mobile phone revealed several groups and chats on Telegram and Signal containing content allegedly related to jihad, martyrdom and anti-national ideology.

According to investigators, preliminary findings suggest attempts to mislead and radicalise young people towards extremist beliefs.

The STF further stated that initial investigations pointed to possible links between the accused and international or cross-border radical elements through social media networks. Officials said the authenticity and extent of these alleged connections are being examined.

During the investigation, authorities also came across suspicious conversations related to the storage and movement of weapons and explosive materials. These communications are currently undergoing technical and forensic examination.

According to the STF, the accused informed investigators that he had deleted certain chats and contacts. Officials also found that he had been in contact with a person from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, whose role is now under investigation.

The agency said sensitive information was obtained during the interrogation.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he had developed radical views after being influenced by certain incidents.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the STF arrested him under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(F) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The STF said a case has been registered against him for alleged anti-national activities.

SSP Ajay Singh further stated that preliminary interrogation and intelligence inputs suggested the accused was allegedly being operated by a handler linked to Pakistan and based in Malaysia. He added that preparations were reportedly underway to carry out a specific incident, though further details were not disclosed.

Singh said all intelligence agencies and concerned authorities had been informed and that further legal action was being taken in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)