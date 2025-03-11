Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a tough stand against those running illegal madrasas in the name of religion. Within 15 days, more than 52 illegally run madrasas were sealed.

On Monday, on the instructions of CM Dhami, 12 illegal madrasas were sealed in Vikasnagar, Dehradun and nine in Khatima. Earlier, action had been taken against 31 madrasas in various districts, Uttarakhand CMO said in a release.

For a long time, a network of illegal madrasas was being spread in Pachhadun and other areas of Uttarakhand. Attempts to create population imbalance under the guise of religion were also revealed here. But now, CM Dhami has given a clear message that tampering with the basic form of the state will not be tolerated at any cost. Strict action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law or is involved in illegal activities, the release added.

This major action clearly shows that Chief Minister Dhami will continue to take action to stop illegal activities and establish the rule of law in Uttarakhand. In the years to come, we will see major actions against illegal madrasas and other illegal activities. (ANI)

