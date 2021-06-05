Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand government said that that 451 Health and Wellness Centre will be established in the state.

Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program a budget of Rs one crore has been approved for establishing five new dialysis centres will be established in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Tehri, Uttarakashi district, a statement issued by state government on Friday said.

Along with the dialysis centre, the peritoneal dialysis centre is also to be established in Doon Medical College for which a total budget of Rs 52 lakh have been approved.

Under NPCDCS Programme, two five bedded cardiac care units will be established in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi district, for which Rs 170 lakh at 85 lakh per unit have been approved.

The government will also establish an NCD clinic in 34 CHC of Uttarakhand for which Rs. 34 lakh has been approved.

According to the statement, under the National Program for Health care of the elderly, physiotherapy units for elderly people in 28 selected CHC of Uttarakhand will be established, for which a budget of Rs 28 lakh has been approved. (ANI)

