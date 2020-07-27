Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two persons were feared trapped after two houses collapsed due to a cloudburst at a village in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Efforts were on to rescue the two and both NDRF and SDRF teams had been sent to the spot, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Dr V K Jogdande said.

Also Read | West Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 60,000-Mark with 2,112 New Cases: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Speaking to the ANI, about the incident, Jogdande added, "Two houses collapsed in the Dhami village. One person each from these houses are feared trapped. The incident happened around 5 am or 6 am. Both the SDRF and NDRF teams have been sent to the spot. They will soon start the rescue operations."

Earlier this week, the Pithoragarh-Tawaghat road at Dobat, Thal-Munsiyari road at Hardiya and Tawaghat-Sobla road at Khet in Pithoragarh were closed due to landslides, the states' Chief Minister's Office had said.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Junior Assistant Posts Through GATE 2019: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

As per locals, the condition of Tawaghat-Sobla road, that connects Tidang, the last village along India-China border in Dharchula worsened due to heavy rains and landlines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)