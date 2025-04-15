Dehradun, Apr 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Waqf Board, which has been supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has submitted an application in the Supreme Court seeking permission to intervene in a writ petition filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the law.

The intervention application with an affidavit was filed in the apex court on behalf of the Board on Monday to defend the Act passed by Parliament recently, a Waqf Board source said.

Entrusted with the administration and management of Waqf properties in the state, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board is an important and necessary party having a stake in the matter, the Board said in its application.

The Board said it should be allowed to assist the court and make appropriate legal and factual submissions on the issues involved in the matter.

There are 5,317 Waqf properties in the state of Uttarakhand at present, it said.

"The sudden rise in Waqf properties in the state raises questions on the genuineness of these donations. There are also many Waqf properties that have been encroached upon by third persons," the Board said in its application.

