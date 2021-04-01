Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): Wheat crops spread across 25 acres of land in the Khatima area in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out here on Thursday, the fire department said.

"The fire is under control. There are no causalities in the incident so far, but as many as 20 families will be affected by the fire," the fire officer said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)