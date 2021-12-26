Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that there is a favourable environment for industries in the state while adding that it will become the number one state of the country in the field of industry.

He was interacting with the representatives of various industrial institutions, business people, hoteliers, in a program organized at the residence of Uttarakhand Minorities Commission Chairman Dr RK Jain.

"A message should also go to the entire country that there is a favourable environment for industries in Uttarakhand," said the Chief Minister.

"Our entrepreneurs are our brand ambassadors for the establishment of more industries in the state in the future," he said.

He said that industrialists from all over the country and abroad came to the state, in this, our entrepreneurs have an important role while adding that the environment of the state is completely conducive to industries.

The Chief Minister further said that efforts are being made to maintain a constant dialogue between the government and the entrepreneurs.

"All the industries that have been established in Uttarakhand, by removing their problems, will be given every opportunity for development and growth," he added.

He said that in the coming 10 years, Uttarakhand should become the number one state of the country in the field of industry.

"For the betterment of industries in the state, the departments of Energy, Medical, Transport, Revenue, Forest etc. have been instructed to work in coordination with each other. For this, the 'Single Window System' has been made effective," Dhami added.

The Chief Minister said that more and more industries should be established in the state and the state government is making constant efforts to ensure that the industries which are established should run properly.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gives priority to the development of Uttarakhand.

"Today a network of roads is being laid in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly in the field of transport, connectivity and infrastructure," he said.

Representatives of various industrial institutions, business people, hoteliers appreciated the efforts being made by the Chief Minister to solve the problems of entrepreneurs, traders etc. (ANI)

