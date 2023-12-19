Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated on Monday in the "Youth Sikh Conference" organised in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar. He said that the Sikh community has made an important contribution to the development of the nation.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many works, like laying the foundation stone of the ropeway facility for Sri Hemkund Sahib among the Navratnas of Uttarakhand, the FCRA registration facility for Sri Darbar Sahib, the abolition of the tax in langar (a communal free kitchen) and the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, have been accomplished.

He said that our "double-engine" government is working to empower the Sikh youth by skilling them as well as by providing them new opportunities through various welfare schemes. (ANI)

