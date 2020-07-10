New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Supreme Court Advocates on Records Association (SCAORA) has held the Supreme Court administration and security responsible for the death of lawyer SK Dhingra.

In a virtual meeting of its Executive Committee on Thursday, SCAORA had passed some resolution keeping in view the Dhinga's death.

"The SCAORA had learnt that the sudden demise of lawyer, S K Dhingra, in the Supreme Court premises was reportedly due to the non availability of any basic medical assistance from the government dispensary, which apparently had no medicine, no doctor on duty nor an ambulance," read a release.

"Further, such untimely demise of Mr Dhingra was reportedly also due to the refusal by the Supreme Court security to allow the entry of the vehicle from Gate B despite being told of the emergency medical situation - which wasted crucial time that could have led to providing emergency medical treatment to him," the SCAORA said.

"We could have saved the life of Mr Dhingra, advocate. Should this be the position, it is an utter failure of the Supreme Court administration and security," the SCAORA in its statement said.

SCAORA has called upon the competent authority to immediately hold a time-bound enquiry against the concerned officers in the Supreme Court administration.

"It further said that the enquiry must be extended against the Supreme Court security and the government dispensary within the Supreme Court premises, and to take strict penal action, including prosecution for criminal negligence and dismissal from service, against the erring officers," the SCAORA said.

SCAORA noted that the Supreme Court does not even have a state-of-art Emergency Medical Facility within its premises for the benefit of the Advocates. It demanded that such facility be set up and a Standard Operative Procedure be laid down immediately so that no person passes away within the Supreme Court premises awaiting basic medical treatment. (ANI)

