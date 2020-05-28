India News | UV Sanitisation Bay Set Up at Western Naval Command: Navy

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Indian Navy said an ultraviolet (UV) sanitisation bay to decontaminate things like tools, masks and clothes was set up at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, which is a part of the Western Naval Command.

"Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) has manufactured a UV sanitisation bay to meet this emerging requirement," the press release by the Indian Navy said.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

"The UV bay will be utilised for decontamination of tools, clothes and other miscellaneous items, to control spread of the coronavirus. The challenging task required ingenuity to convert a large common room into a UV bay by fabrication of aluminum sheets electrical arrangements for UV-C lighting," it added.

The facility is placed at the entry and exit points where it will help in mitigating COVID-19 transmission, the Navy stated.

Also Read | Heat Wave Relents After Light Showers in Parts of North India; Slight Dip in Temperature in Rajasthan.

A similar facility has also been set up at the naval station in Karanja, where in addition to the UV steriliser, an industrial oven has also been placed to heat up smaller sized items to 60 degree celsius, a temperature known to kill most microbes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)