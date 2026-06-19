India News | V. Muruganandam Assumes Charge as AAI Southern Region Executive Director

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): V. Muruganandam has assumed charge as the Regional Executive Director (Southern Region) of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai, with effect from June 17.

A seasoned aviation professional, Muruganandam brings over 35 years of experience in Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) systems. He joined the Airports Authority of India in December 1989 and has played a key role in the planning, installation, operation, maintenance and modernisation of aviation infrastructure across the country.

Also Read | AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: How To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Scores Online.

According to an AAI release, over the course of his career, he has developed extensive knowledge in all key Air Navigations Services (ANS) and Airport Systems. He is a certified professional in the maintenance and operation of contemporary CNS/ATM systems and has received specialised training both in India and abroad, including Norway, South Korea, and France.

As a recognised expert in aviation training, Muruganandam is a certified ICAO TRAINAIR Course Developer and Instructor. He has developed Standardised Training Packages (STPs) under the ICAO TRAINAIR programme and is a Subject Matter Expert in the areas of design, development, delivery and assessment of competency-based training.

Also Read | Why Are BEST Employees on Strike? Key Demands Behind Mumbai's Transport Disruption.

Being an ICAO-trained Safety Management professional, Muruganandam has conducted several workshops on safety management in southern region airports, the release said.

Muruganandam is highly recognised for his leadership during significant operational challenges, such as the Chennai floods in 2015, Cyclone Varadah in 2016, operations during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021, and major weather disruptions in Chennai in 2023, ensuring the continuity of Air Navigation Services under challenging circumstances.

He has also been instrumental in the establishment of Quality Management Systems within AAI and is a certified ISO 9001 Internal Auditor. As the nodal officer for the Southern Region, he spearheaded the rollout of Quality Management Systems across various airports.

The release noted that before assuming the role of Regional Executive Director, he held the position of Chief Instructor (CNS) at CATC, Prayagraj. Moving forward, he will be responsible for managing the operations and development of over 30 airports located in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep, focusing on Airport Operations and Air Navigation Services with a strong emphasis on safety, efficiency and capacity enhancement at all these airports.

Muruganandam is an Electronics and Communication Engineer with an impressive academic background to his credit, which includes an M.S. in Advanced ANSP Management from ENAC, France, an MBA in Operations and Finance from Anna University, and an M.E. in Digital Systems. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Aviation Operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)