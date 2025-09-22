New Delhi [India] September 22 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday released two volumes containing the selected speeches of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, titled 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' covering the fourth and fifth years of Prime Minister's second term, Vice President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

Speaking at the event organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in New Delhi, the Vice-President extended warm greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and noted that this was his first public function after assuming office.

The Vice-President said that the two volumes serve as keys to understanding the Prime Minister's contributions, vision, and dreams for the nation.

He described Prime Minister Modi as "a living inspiration for millions across the country and abroad, who motivates people through his own conduct to give their very best, who has grown from being a representative of the common man to a true people's leader, whose determination has shown us how the impossible can be made possible, Namumkin ko Mumkin karna, Asambhav ko Sambhav Karna."

Highlighting the contents of the books- which include 76 speeches and 12 Mann Ki Baat addresses for 2022-23 and 82 speeches and 9 Mann Ki Baat addresses for 2023-24 compiled into 11 thematic sections each- the Vice-President said they reflect the Prime Minister's clarity of thought, forward-looking vision, and commitment to inclusive governance. The Vice-President also congratulated the Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the careful selection and elegant presentation of the speeches.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda- "Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached"- the Vice-President observed that every speech of the Prime Minister carries the same message of persistence, determination, and public welfare. He emphasized that the speeches reflect PM Modi's vision of ensuring that government schemes reach the last person in society.

He underlined the Prime Minister's role in reviving India's cultural identity through initiatives such as Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, and the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

On youth empowerment, the Vice-President praised initiatives such as Startup India, Fit India, Khelo India, Skill India, and Rozgar Melas, describing them as foundational pillars for building a developed India by 2047. He also highlighted the launch of Mera Yuva Bharat (My Bharat) as an initiative rooted in faith in the nation's youth.

Referring to India's G20 Presidency, the Vice-President lauded the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, underscoring PM Modi's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the world is one family.

He further said that the speeches capture a "360-degree engagement" of Prime Minister Modi, ranging from shaping global agendas to driving transformative local initiatives like Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. He noted how these programmes reflect the Sustainable Development Goals and bring tangible change in people's lives.

The Vice-President also highlighted that through initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar-Mobile linkage, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, PM-KISAN for farmers, Mudra Yojana, and PM SVANidhi, more than 25 crore people have come out of extreme poverty in the past decade.

The Vice-President said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi draws upon Bharat's civilisational ethos-rooted in Dharma, Kartavya bodh and Seva bhav. He reminded us that a strong nation is not built on power alone but on character and unity.

The Vice-President noted that for the Prime Minister, no goal is ever too far or too difficult, as he constantly draws strength from the power of 1.40 billion Indians. He said that the Prime Minister's unshakeable faith in the people's collective potential turned the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan into a mass movement of Jan Bhagidari and instilled in citizens the spirit of "cleanliness is service." The same faith, he added, gave the Prime Minister the courage to lead India firmly on the path of self-reliance during the COVID crisis.

The Vice-President observed that a decade ago, India was considered among the Fragile Five economies. Today, India has proudly grown as the fourth largest economy in the world and is poised to soon become the third largest. He underlined that this is not merely an economic achievement but the fruit of national discipline, self-reliance, and the spirit of Rashtra Pratham (Nation First) that guides the country's development journey. It is heartening, Vice-President said, to see the dream of a Viksit Bharat shining in the eyes and the principle of Rashtra Pratham echoing in the heart of every citizen, as per the release.

The Vice-President said that the renewed love for heritage, history, language, and culture is a sign of the country's Amrit Kaal. He expressed confidence that these volumes will help readers understand the strength and aspirations of a 'New India' and inspire them to remain committed to their duties during this Amrit Kaal leading to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan congratulated the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Publications Division team for bringing out these volumes.

The event was attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & IT, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Amit Khare ,Secretary to Vice-President,; and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Justice (Smt.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson, Press Council of India, Nihikant Dubey & Yogesh Chandolia, Members of Parliament, Vice Chancellors of Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Netaji Subhas University of Technology and eminent journalists. (ANI)

