New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday on Thursday, saying he is known for his simplicity, warmth and concern for the poor.

Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Trading Halted on Tokyo Stock Exchange After System Error: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 1, 2020.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor," the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet, quoting Naidu.

"May he be blessed with good health and a long life," the vice president said.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind 75th Birthday: Know Interesting Facts About Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces.

Kovind was sworn-in as the president on July 25, 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)