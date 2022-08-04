New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh and enquired about his health.

Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and has not been attending House proceedings due to ill health.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

The Vice Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the meeting and shared a picture.

"Shri Naidu enquired about his (Singh's) health and well being and wished him a happy and healthy life ahead," the tweet said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Precaution Dose.

Naidu's term as the vice president ends on August 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)