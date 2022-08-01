New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called upon the youth to regularly devote time to help the needy and underprivileged, stressing that nothing gives greater satisfaction and joy than extending a helping hand to those in distress.

Inaugurating a building here for Rashtriya Seva Samithi, a non-profit social service organisation, he said everyone must be alive to the needs of the community they are living in and try to extend a helping hand.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council By-Elections 2022: 2 BJP, One SP Candidate File Nominations for UP Legislative Polls.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu said it is the responsibility of large institutions, particularly those from the affluent sections to use resources at their disposal to take up service-oriented programs in rural India.

He said the focus areas should be health of women and children, skill development of youth and welfare of farmers.

Also Read | Missing Mumbai Woman Traced to Pakistan After 20 Years With the Help of Social Media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)