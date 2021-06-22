Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday crossed the two crore mark with regard to vaccination of citizens against COVID-19.

"Karnataka achieved yet another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by crossing 2 crore doses today. Our aim is to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of this year and we are very much on course to accomplish it," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar too shared the information on Twitter.

"Karnataka completed 2 crore vaccine doses today! Our State is No. 1 in South India in vaccination. We are committed to vaccinating the entire adult population of the State before December 31, 2021," he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support. GMS

