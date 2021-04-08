Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): In an unlikely turn of events, the vaccination drive was temporarily halted in Maharashtra's Panvel, due to the unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines.

In an official notice the Panvel Municipal Corporation said: "Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of #COVID19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock."

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177. (ANI)

