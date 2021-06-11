Jabalpur, Jun 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed private hospitals to return COVID-19 vaccine doses to the government and the directed the latter to get chief medical and health officers to verify the returned stock and process refunds.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sujoy Paul observed that vaccination has to be done free of cost now in view of a change in the Union government's policy.

"The hospitals referred (applicant private hospitals) may return the indicated number of vials/vaccine doses (anti-coronavirus vaccine) to concerned CMHOs of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain and Narsinghpur. The CMHO shall duly verify the same and the amount paid in-lieu thereof shall be refunded to the concerned hospital within a period of one month,” the HC order of Thursday said.

As per the application filed by Indian Medical Association and Nursing Home Association, seven private hospitals of Jabalpur, as well as one private hospital each in Gwalior, Ujjain and Narsinghpur have shown willingness to return the number of vials/vaccine doses remaining with them to the government after change in the vaccination policy, amicus curiae and senior advocate Naman Nagrath said.

The court issued the direction while hearing a bunch of petitions, including a suo motu one, on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and treatment provided to patients.

