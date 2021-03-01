Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai received an enthusiastic response with many senior citizens queueing up at designated centres, but Co-WIN glitches left many disappointed, officials said, adding NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his wife and MP daughter also took the jab at a civic hospital.

A total of 1,722 senior citizens and 260 others aged between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities received the first dose among the total 4,880 people, some of them frontline and healthcare workers, during the day.

In all, 7,530 people received COVID-19 shots in Mumbai, including 2,650 healthcare and frontline workers who received the second shot of the vaccine, civic officials said.

In the morning, the inoculation process was delayed by at least two hours due to technical glitches in Co-WIN 2.0 portal, they said.

"Notably, the response of senior citizens was quite encouraging as many of them formed queues outside the designatedinoculation centres from 9 am. However, many senior citizens returned without inoculation due to Co-WIN problems," they said.

Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of Bandra Kurla Complex-based jumbo facility, said more than 500 senior citizens and the people aged between 45 and 60 years with comorbidities were given the jabs on the first day at that centre.

"We did on-the-spot registration of several senior citizens," he said.

According to civic sources, the process to administer first shot of COVID-19 vaccine couldn't begin for first six hours after 9 AM at the Hindu Mahasabha Hospital, one of the empanelled facilities for inoculation, in suburban Ghatkopar.

Several people spent hours outside this hospital waiting for their turn.

Senior couple Mahendra Doshi (85) and his wife Usha Doshi (82) reached the hospital in Ghatkopar at 9 AM, but had to wait for several hours due to Co-WIN glitches.

They returned to their home around 2.30 pm and visited the hospital again around 3.45 pm to take vaccine shots.

"I am happy to receive the first dose of the vaccine. I have spent almost a year sitting at home," Mahendra Doshi told reporters even as he appealed to others to take the vaccine.

At civic-run JJ Hospital, NCP chief Sharad Pawar (80), his wife Pratibha Pawar, and MP daughter Supriya Sule (51) took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a senior health official said.

The former Union minister was administered 'Covishield' vaccine, which is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, he said.

As per the Central guidelines, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered for free at government hospitals and health centres, while the same will be charged Rs 250 per dose at private hospitals.

Appointment for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal.

