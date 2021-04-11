Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) With the fresh stock of anti- COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from April 12, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be administered the anti-COVID 19 vaccines every day in Mumbai.

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

"The BMC received 99,000 doses late on April 9. On April 10, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12," the BMC said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)