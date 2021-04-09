Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Friday said vaccine doses should be distributed in proportion to the population of a state.

The Centre and some of the opposition parties are in the midst of a tussle on vaccine numbers with states like Maharashtra claiming that they had to shut inoculation centres due to lack of stock.

Speaking to reporters in Satara, the former Lok Sabha MP said if vaccines were given equally to all states, it may go unused in smaller states.

"There is no use giving equal supply of vaccine doses to Maharashtra, and states like Manipur and Meghalaya (which are much smaller in size and population) as the doses might go unused," he said.

Bhosale added that if people had followed family planning in the years gone by, then this "current situation", of the need to vaccinate several hundred crore people, would not have prevailed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)