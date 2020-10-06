Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 6 (ANI): Vadodara Municipal Corporation started a drive in the sweetmeat shops of the city to check the implementation of the latest guidelines by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to mandatorily write "best before date" on trays of non-packaged sweets as well.

The corporation's food safety officer said that the sweets shops have been provided with the mandate and strictly asked to follow the rule.

"If the rule is not followed, we'll destroy the products," she said.

The FSSAI has made it mandatory for confectioners to display "best before date" of non-packaged sweets as part of its efforts to ensure food safety.

In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and union territories, FSSAI recently noted that "...in the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020." (ANI)

