Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Vadodara city streets were flooded with Barodians who braved the chilly winds to participate in the 11th edition of the MG Vadodara International Marathon (VM) on Sunday morning.

The marathon, which has been organised for over a decade, has now become the biggest marathon in a non-metropolitan city in Asia.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Names Dorjee Tshering Lepcha as Candidate for Upcoming Polls in Sikkim.

More than one lakh and 30 thousand people joined this marathon and the roads of Vadodara were overflowing with people in the morning.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi flagged off the marathon. Kerala Story fame film actress Ada Sharma also came to the marathon and boosted the enthusiasm of the people.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Lures 12-Year-Old Girl; Tea Vendor, Three Minors Rape Her in Sadar Bazaar.

The 11th edition of the marathon took off from the Navlakhi compound at 4:30 am.

"The 11th edition of the Vadodara marathon was opened grandly with loads of enthusiasm today. Starting at 4:30 am, full, half and quarter marathons and other races comprise Asia's biggest non-marathon," said Tejal Amin, chairperson, VM.

Over 21,000 people performed tadasana together and set a world record for the same. The record made in Vadodara comes when Yoga got global recognition due to efforts by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Vadodra Marathon has grown from a small event in 2009. Volunteer efforts, students, Vadodara municipal cooperation, police department, Government of Gujarat and special efforts by Modi ji have given immense support for the same. I thank the media too for their contribution and support", Tejal Amin, chairperson, VM, added further.

"When we started the Vadodara Marathon in 2009, I had no idea that it would grow so big. Barodians supported us and made it possible to put the Vadodara Marathon on the international map. The participation in our has been increasing with every passing year". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)