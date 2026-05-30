India News | Vaikasi Visakam: Devotees Offer Prayers, Kavadi at Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai on Friday to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vaikasi Visakam, which marks the birth star of Lord Murugan.

The temple, revered as one of the six sacred abodes of the deity, witnessed a massive influx of worshippers from across Tamil Nadu, who participated in special rituals and offered prayers.

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The celebrations commenced with special pujas and abhishekams for the presiding deity. Devotees carried various forms of kavadi, including decorated wooden arches, flower-adorned structures, and milk pots, as expressions of devotion. Many also observed rigorous vows, including piercing their cheeks and tongues with spears, symbolising faith, penance, and gratitude to Lord Murugan.

Temple authorities, in coordination with the local police, made extensive arrangements to manage the large crowds and ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the festivities.

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Earlier in the day, a large number of devotees took part in the grand Theemithi (fire-walking) festival held at the historic Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple in Karuvalakkarai village near Mayiladuthurai, fulfilling their vows by walking across a bed of burning embers.

The centuries-old temple, located in Tharangambadi taluk and administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, serves as the family deity temple for thousands of families across the region.

As part of the festival, special rituals including Maha Abhishekam, Sandalwood Alankaram, and Maha Deeparadhana were performed for the presiding deity. Devotees participating in the fire-walking ceremony were first tied with sacred protective threads on the banks of the River Cauvery before the ceremonial procession of the Sakthi Karagam commenced.

Accompanied by traditional drumbeats and devotional music, devotees carried the Sakthi Karagam in a grand procession to the temple. Upon reaching the premises, the Karagam was ceremonially taken across the specially prepared fire pit. Subsequently, large numbers of devotees walked across the fire pit as an act of faith and to fulfil their vows.

The celebrations continued with Maha Deeparadhana, after which the Sakthi Karagam was placed in the sanctum sanctorum. Many devotees also lit Mavilakku (traditional rice flour lamps) and offered prayers to the goddess.

The festival concluded with the deity's procession through the village streets on a decorated Pushpa Pallakku (flower palanquin), accompanied by fireworks and witnessed by thousands of devotees who gathered for darshan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)