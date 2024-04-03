New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) released its third list of candidates five candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The VBA has also announced its candidates for other constituencies, including Vasant More for Pune, Avinash Bosikar for Nanded, Balasaheb B. Ugale for Parbhani, Afsar Khan for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Mangaldas Bagul for Shirur.

This comes a day after Prakash Ambedkar-led party had declared the second list of 11 candidates on Monday.

Earlier, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that the differences between the partners in the Opposition alliance in the state were coming to the fore and there was a clear divergence of opinion within.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, earlier announced candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, dealing a blow to hopes of his party joining the MVA, the three-party combine of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), and the Congress, ahead of the seven-phased general elections. Expanding on differences in the MVA, Ambedkar said all three partners in the MVA have come out with different lists of candidates going into the general elections.

On Friday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that if Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar is not deciding to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then it means that he is helping the BJP.

Prithviraj Chavan said that Congress votes will be divided if Prakash Ambedkar does not extend support to Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1.

The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

