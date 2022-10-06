Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): A Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway track on Thursday, said a railway officer.

"The accident occurred at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar station today," said Western Railway Senior PRO, JK Jayant.

The front part of the engine had been damaged in the accident.

Earlier in the day, a tyre burst in the middle of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in the early hours of Wednesday resulting in a crash and pile-up that left five people dead and eight injured. Among the dead were an ambulance driver and the staff at the BWSL toll naka.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the loss of lives in the car accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link road.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)

