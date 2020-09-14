New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): International flights under Vande Bharat Mission, in addition to other modes, facilitated repatriation and outbound travel of more than 16.25 lakh people from different countries, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister.

"Mission of hope and happiness. International flights under Vande Bharat Mission, in addition to other modes, facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of more than 16.25 lakh people from different countries. We continue to reach out to more every day," Puri tweeted.

According to the Ministry, 4,170 people returned on September 13, 2020.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24. (ANI)

