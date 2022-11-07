Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): After the iconic celebration of Deepotsav this Diwali, Varanasi is all set to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 7 this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with top officials in the Circuit House auditorium here regarding the Dev Deepawali festival, as per a statement from a government official.

The city is geared up to light up once again. There will be lamp lighting at all ghats from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Ganga Aarti is scheduled at Dashashwamedh Ghat from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening. From 7:30 pm to 7:45 pm, there will be cream-choreographed fireworks on the sand on the other side of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The projection moral and laser show will be held at Khet Singh Ghat from 8:00 pm to 9:40 pm.

To make Dev Deepawali celebrations grand in Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government will illuminate the holy city with 10 lakh diyas and adorn the Kashi Vishwanath Dham with flowers worth Rs 80 lakhs on November 7.

CM Yogi gave directions to the officials regarding the Dev Deepawali festival to be celebrated on Monday. Apart from this, he reviewed the preparations for the upcoming "Kashi-Tamil Sangamam" to be held in Varanasi for a month from November 17. After this, the CM took stock of the decoration done for Dev Deepawali by riding on Roro in the Ganges from Namo Ghat.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, he directed to control of stray and nomadic animals, emphasising keeping the traffic system tidy and not allowing any kind of trouble to the general public.

On the lack of cleanliness at Manikarnika Ghat, the Chief Minister directed to ensure proper sanitation and toilet facilities. He instructed the people of NDRF and Water Police to remain fully active while instructing not to operate the boat in a state of intoxication.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the policemen on duty during Dev Deepawali should be counselled, and their behaviour towards the general public should be good. Emphasis was placed on the provision of CCTV cameras at the venue.

He particularly emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency is here, where the eyes of the whole world are on. (ANI)

