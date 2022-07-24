Varanasi (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) The 500 CNG boats ferrying passengers in Ganga here are not only cutting down the air and water pollution, but have also "doubled" the income of boatmen.

The Prime Minister had dedicated 500 CNG-run boats to the nation on July 7 in his Varanasi Parliamentary constituency.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 Sultanpur Boy Quits Life After Failing Board Exams.

The transition from diesel to CNG is not only reducing pollution but also resulting in better fuel economy, GAIL Deputy General Manager N K Dwivedi said.

GAIL has carried out the task of converting boats into fuel-efficient CNG as part of its social responsibility initiative in collaboration with the Varanasi Municipal Corporation,

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Bhopal Girl Raped in Government School Toilet by Husband of Sweeper Employee, Arrested.

So far, 522 boats have been converted to CNG and the work of conversion is underway at a rapid pace to shift more boats to cleaner fuel to help conserve the environment, he said.

A total 657 boats are registered with Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

Local boatmen are now buying 600 to 700kg CNG every day from the filling stations, Dwivedi said.

Speaking about the change, Rohit Sahni, a boatman here, said, "Earlier I used to run hand-operated boats which was more work and less income. Today we have two boats and both are fitted with CNG engines."

Sahni said his income has now almost doubled with more tourists choosing to go for a boatride.

Another boatman, Rajkumar Sahni, was of a similar opinion.

"Earlier there was a lot of smoke from the diesel-engine operated boat which the tourists used to often complain about. Now with CNG engines, pollution and the fuel cost both have also reduced by almost half, increasing my savings," he said.

Former BHU professor and environmental scientist, BD Tripathi said, in the past, a lot of air and water pollution was caused by the diesel engine boats that operated in the Ganges.

Boatmen used old generator engines in their boats which did not burn the diesel completely and polluted the water, due to which the aquatic life was also adversely impacted.

The smoke from the old diesel engine emitted toxic substances like nitrogen oxides, sulphur, and carbon which caused irritation in the eyes attracting a lot of complaints from the tourists, Tripathi said.

The new CNG engines, which are being installed in the boats, cause negligible harm, he said.

Project Manager, Varanasi Smart City, Suman Kumar Rai claimed that besides being eco-friendly, a CNG-powered boat is at least 50 per cent economical.

He said that installing a CNG engine in a small/big boat fitted with a diesel or petrol engine costs about Rs 2-2.5 lakh.

The world's first floating CNG station has become operational at Khirkiya ghat here which is also known here as "Namo ghat" since December last year.

“The world's first floating CNG filling station has been built on a water jetty at Namo (Khidkiya) Ghat. Its specialty is that it will keep afloat even in floods and strong currents adjusting itself with the water level," Rai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)