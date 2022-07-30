Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled an order transferring Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma that it had issued earlier and announced that the officer would continue work in the same position.

On Friday, Sharma was appointed the Commissioner of Prayagraj as per an official order. The order stated that IAS offcer S Rajalingam would be the new Varanasi DM.

However, on Saturday the Yogi government cancelled its earlier order and announced that Sharma will be retained as the District Magistrate of Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had earlier transferred 12 IAS officers including District Magistrates of Unnao, Varanasi, Kushinagar, and Prayagraj among others.

The transfer list issued by the government stated that Azamgarh Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant was to be transferred to Prayagraj while Commissioner and Director (Industry and Handloom) Manish Chauhan to Divisional Commissioner Azamgarh. Others included development officers being transferred to other departments.

All the transfers were instructed to come into force from July 31.

It is to be noted that this was not the first time when the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered mass transfers of officials in the state. Earlier in the month of June, 11 IAS officers were transferred by the government.

Sharma is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been posted as the DM of Varanasi for a long time.

Sharma is known to be among the most skilled officers of the UP cadre. During the Covid-19 pandemic, his management of the pandemic received accolades. Under Kaushal's supervision, around 1,900 people were sent back to their native state Bihar by buses during the nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

