Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Vidhan Sabha budget session, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that various subjects would be discussed during the session.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said "Our government is committed to the development of the state. Various subjects will be discussed in this session. Today, Vidhan Sabha's discussion is going to start..."

Meanwhile, security was enhanced at the State assembly ahead of the session.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh said, "The budget session is starting from today and keeping this in mind, we have made full security arrangements in the outer cordon. We have divided the areas around the assembly into six sectors. In every sector, there is a gazetted officer, civil police in plain clothes. CCTV cameras have also been installed, monitoring is being done. There are QRT teams."

She further said that everyone has been briefed that in case of any suspected person or object then there should be an immediate response and higher officials should be informed.

Earlier UP DGP Prashant Kumar on Tuesday along with other officials, inspected the preparations for the security arrangements of the assembly premises and gave necessary guidelines ahead of the assembly's budget session.

Speaking to ANI, Lucknow commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar said, "Proper security arrangements have been made. Senior officers inspected the preparation today. We will ensure that common people don't have to suffer without risking the overall security..."The budget session will continue till March 5, per the planned agenda that was presented at Monday's business advisory committee meeting.

The 2025-2026 fiscal year's annual budget, which is anticipated to surpass Rs 8 lakh crore, will be presented on February 20.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a BJP legislature meeting in Lucknow ahead of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present in the meeting along with other ministers and MLAs of the BJP. (ANI)

