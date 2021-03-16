Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) An engineer with the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Palghar district was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

VVMC Junior Engineer Nilesh Kore had demanded Rs 30,000 from a contractor to not take action against three illegal constructions carried out by the latter, the official said.

"After we got a complaint, we laid a trap and held Kore when he accepted Rs 30,000 from the contractor. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)