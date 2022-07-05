Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): Condemning the Udaipur beheading, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday slammed the Congress-led government and said that it has "failed completely" in maintaining law and order.

She added that in the last four years, the crime situation has worsened in the state.

While talking to mediapersons in a press conference, Raje said, "Such a condemnable act...didn't get to see it in my time. Ashok Gehlot, who is Chief Minister as well as Home Minister of the state has failed completely...In last four yrs, crime situation has worsened in the state."

"Such people (culprits) should be hanged...If we cannot provide protection to our people, we have no right to stay in govt...They (state govt) are only busy with politics, protecting their MLAs, and capturing them in hotels," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the two main accused in the Udaipur tailor murder case were attacked by an angry mob outside the premises of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur.

Notably, the four accused in the Udaipur murder case, including the prime accused Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, have been sent to NIA custody till July 12.

On June 28, a man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area. The deceased had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well.Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in the Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident. (ANI)

