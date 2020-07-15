By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The political turmoil faced by Congress government in Rajasthan is being watched by opposition BJP in the state with its senior leader Vasundhara Raje adopting a wait and watch policy.

Sources said the Raje camp is keeping a keen eye on the developments in Rajasthan Congress and is likely to step up its activity if Ashok Gehlot government collapses due to infighting.

Some leaders in BJP's central leadership have called the crisis faced by Ashok Gehlot government as "an internal matter of Congress" and the Raje camp has maintained a stoic silence on the turmoil.

Raje, a former Chief Minister, has neither made a comment or tweet on the evolving political situation in the state.

A senior party leader said that BJP would act if the Gehlot government falls and Raje would step in when asked to.

The sources said that sections in the party were not keen to put Raje in a decision-making role as yet and she will get involved if the crisis deepens and Rajasthan government is seen to be on the brink of collapse.

"She is seen to have sway over a significant number of MLAs but whether it holds true in the present situation will be tested when the time comes," a source said.

Some BJP leaders in state and at the Centre feel that Raje would go along with the stance taken on leadership if Gehlot government falls "in a few days or in few months".

State BJP leaders have also said that the Gehlot government should take a floor test.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has been facing a political crisis as the simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot have come out in the open.

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday and two of his loyalist ministers were also removed from their posts. The party has also sent notices to 19 MLAs for not attending CLP meetings.

The Congress has, however, not shut the doors of reconciliation, saying he should stop taking "BJP hospitality" and come back.

Pilot had said earlier today he is not joining the BJP. (ANI)

