Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding a CBI probe into the vandalism at Visva-Bharati University..

BYJM state president Soumitra Khan said that the delegates also demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the vandalism on August 17.

Khan, also BJP MP, told reporters that it is disheartening to see that the famed seat of learning founded by Rabindra Nath Tagore being ransacked by a frenzied mob trying to encroach upon the university's land.

"We have demanded a CBI probe into the incident and also arrest of those involved in the act", he said.

Trouble broke out at Visva-Bharati on August 17 when a mob of about 4000 people entered the campus and ransacked the university area in protest against the construction of a boundary wall by the university authorities around the Pous Mela ground.

The work on the wall had been taken up at the behest of Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and other varsity officials. The mob vandalized construction equipment and tore down one of university gates next to the ground.

Visva-Bharati has demanded a CBI inquiry into the violence. The central university has said it will remain closed until those involved in the vandalism are punished. PTI dc

