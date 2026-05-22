India News | VCK's Vanni Arasu, IUML's AM Shahjahan Sworn in as Tamil Nadu Ministers

Chennai, Tamil Nadu [India], May 22 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Vanni Arasu and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA AM Shahjahan on Friday were sworn in as ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led (TVK) Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the two legislators during a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai in the presence of senior leaders and officials.

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VCK leader Vanni Arasu represents the Tindivanam Assembly constituency, while IUML leader AM Shahjahan is the MLA from the Papanasam constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Both the legislators were inducted following a recommendation made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, which was approved by Governor Arlekar.

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The induction comes as the Tamil Nadu government moves to expand and strengthen the state cabinet.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet, with TVK MLA B Rajkumar taking charge of the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, TVK MLA Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A taking charge of the Transport Ministry, TVK MLA RV Ranjithkumar as Forests Minister, TVK MLA V Sampath Kumar as the Backward Classes Welfare Minister and TVK MLA V Gandhiraj as Co-operation Minister.

A total of 23 ministers were allocated portfolios following the formation of the new TVK-led government, with the state also becoming the second in the country after Keralam to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department at the cabinet level.

Vijay kept the Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and the Urban and Water Supply portfolios. He has additionally taken on Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness. The Women Welfare portfolio, which was previously with the Chief Minister's office, has now been reassigned to K Jegadeshwari, who has been designated Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

According to the portfolio allocation, KA Sengottaiyan, former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate from Gobichettipalayam constituency, has been assigned the Revenue department. He will now be responsible for Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Boodhan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly matters.

Whereas, the Finance portfolio has been given to N Marie Wilson, the TVK MLA from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar. Wilson will now be looking after Finance, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, and the Planning & Development matters.

Two Congress MLAs, S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan, also took oath as ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)