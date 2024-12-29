Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday lauded the CBI Court's verdict in the Periya double murder case, stating that it has bolstered public faith in the justice system.

He accused the CPI(M) of orchestrating the murders, alleging a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy involving party leaders who reportedly aided and abetted the culprits.

Satheesan expressed strong protest and sorrow over the case, criticizing the misuse of taxpayers' money in the process. "The judgment is a welcome step toward justice," he remarked, adding that the Indian National Congress in Kerala stands firmly with the victims' families.

He noted that while some of the accused have been acquitted, the families of the victims plan to appeal. "The court's findings have vindicated the family's struggle for justice. This is a victory for them and for the Indian National Congress, which has supported them throughout this ordeal," Satheesan said.

The judgment, delivered by the CBI Court in Kochi, marks a major milestone in exposing the alleged conspiracy and criminal involvement of CPI(M) leaders in the double murder case. (ANI)

