Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray accused the Maharashtra government of letting go of the deal with Vedanta Limited, after the company signed MoUs with Gujarat on Tuesday.

He said that although he is glad the deal is in India, it's sad to see an almost finalized deal getting out from Maharashtra.

"Although I'm glad to see this in India, I am also a little bit shocked," Thackeray said.

The son of the former Maharashtra CM said, "For a project almost finalised, and a new dispensation claiming credit over it, only shows lack of commitment from the new dispensation for our State's progress."

Former Maharashtra minister said that he himself had worked on the deal and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had almost finalized it.

"Industries Minister Subhash Desai Ji, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and I myself held meetings for bringing this semiconductor project to Maharashtra. The MVA Government had brought this to the final stage. Under the MVA, our effort was to make Maharashtra, the lead state contributor to India's progress, just like other states in a healthy competition," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Thackeray also attacked the current Maharashtra government and asked them to work for the people and the state.

"The new unconstitutional dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought the deal to Maharashtra, but it seems their intent and commitment was actually to send the deal away from Maharashtra," Thackeray said.

"The current arrangement of government is largely focussed on its MLAs' firing their guns, behaving like goons and only indulging in dirty politics. They need to step above that and work for the State and its people," Thackeray added.

The Maharashtra MLA also wished the industry and company to open new horizons for India.

"However, I wish the industry and the company well. Its success will lead to new horizons opening up for India," said Thackeray.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited and Taiwan's Foxconn signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat government for setting up a semiconductor and display FAB manufacturing unit in the state with an investment of over Rs 1.54 lakh crores.

The Vedanta-Foxconn group under the MoU will set up a Display Fab Unit in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 94,500 crore as well as an integrated Semiconductor Fab Unit and OSAT facility in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

Together, the two MoUs will bring an investment of more than Rs 1.54 lakh crore and generate around 1 lakh new employment opportunities in the state, stated Jitu Vaghani during the event at a hotel in Gandhinagar. (ANI)

