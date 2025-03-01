New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): To curb pollution in the national capital, vehicles older than 15 years old will not be allowed to get fuel after March 31, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced after holding a meeting with officials here on the issue of pollution.

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Wild Life, Sirsa, also announced that a team would be formed to identify the vehicles and bar their entry and exit into the city. He added that Delhi Airport, multi-story structures and other big offices must install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their respective places.

Also Read | Drishyam-Style Murder in Junagadh: Woman's Skelton Recovered From Well in Gujarat, Police Arrest Accused After 13 Months.

"After 31st March, fuel will not be given to 15-year-old vehicles...There are some big hotels, some big office complexes, Delhi airport, big construction sites in Delhi. We are going to make it mandatory for all of them to immediately install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their places. We are going to make it mandatory for all the high-rise buildings in Delhi to install smog guns. We are going to make it mandatory for all the hotels in Delhi to install smog guns," he told reporters.

Sirsa further said that the government would make efforts to create artificial rain through cloud seeding to tackle pollution further.

Also Read | Doon Express Derailment Bid: 2 Arrested for Placing Iron Net and Stones on Lucknow-Bareilly Railway Track in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

He added, "Similarly, we are going to make it mandatory for all the commercial complexes...We have decided today that we will take whatever permission we need for cloud seeding and we will ensure that when there is severe pollution in Delhi, rain can be caused through cloud seeding and pollution can be controlled."

The quality of air deteriorates with the onset of winter in the National Capital and adjoining areas.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Minister launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that the previous Delhi government "looted the public".

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa said, "This (AAP) government has looted the public with both hands. Liquor scam, school scam, bus scam and now camera (CCTV) scam are also coming to light."

"They used to say that cameras will catch theft but the thieves themselves took away the cameras... they have left no scam unturned... I think CAG report will have to be called on cameras too", he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)