Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Eight vehicles were set on fire by Naxals in the Malewahi area of Bastar on Tuesday.

Vehicles that were gutted in the fire were involved in road construction work, police said.

A former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh was allegedly gunned down by Naxals on Monday, the police said. According to the police, the two others injured in the attack were admitted to a hospital.

The police team recovered the body of the former deputy sarpanch from the site.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

