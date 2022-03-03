Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): Vehicular movement has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to a landslide at Shabanbas Banihal which occurred on Thursday informed the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh wet spell is likely over the western Himalayan region and heavy rainfalls over J-K in the coming days.

"Wet spell over Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains on today and another fresh wet spell during 06th to 08th March 2022 with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir on 06th March 2022," said the IMD. (ANI)

