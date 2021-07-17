New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of all floor leaders of the Upper house at his residence on Saturday, ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament from July 19.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 18 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair an all-party meeting of the floor leaders of the lower house of Parliament on July 18.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which will begin on July 19 and conclude on August 13.

The Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

The monsoon session of parliament will continue till August 13. The two Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break. (ANI)

