India News | Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, noting that he brought to life several memorable characters on the screen.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

Expressing anguish at the death of the " young and talented" actor, Naidu said he "brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen".

