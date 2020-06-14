Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 05:54 PM IST
India News | Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, noting that he brought to life several memorable characters on the screen.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

Also Read | HM Amit Shah Calls Meeting of All Political Parties of Delhi on Monday to Review COVID-19 Situation in National Capital: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Expressing anguish at the death of the " young and talented" actor, Naidu said he "brought to life several memorable characters on the silver screen".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

