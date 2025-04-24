Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravinder Raina lauded the decisions including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held a day earlier following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed and left many more injured

The BJP leader stated that Pakistan creates bloodshed in Kashmir.

"Very bold decisions have been taken in the CCS meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The biggest decision is to put a stop to the Indus Water Treaty... It's a big decision. Pakistan creates bloodshed in Kashmir and then the water from here goes to Pakistan, this is not acceptable. Now, Pakistanis will not get the SAARC visa. All Pakistanis who are in India should leave the country within 48 hours," Raina told ANI on Wednesday.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong counter-measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Further the country has decided to cancel any visas provided under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by 1 May 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CCS meeting. (ANI)

