New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday hailed the government for changing the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night, saying it is a "very progressive decision" that will definitely encourage more people to display the flag with dignity and pride.

The government's move came as it is going to launch a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (hoisting of flag in every home) from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"This is a very progressive decision. This amendment to the Flag Code of India will definitely encourage more and more people to display the Tiranga with dignity and pride on all days of the year and will also give a boost to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Jai Hind," said Jindal, a former Congress MP and the president of Flag Foundation of India.

In a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 has been further amended through an order on July, 20, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night".

Earlier, the tricolour was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as: "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting."

Earlier, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

Industrialist and president Flag Foundation of India, Jindal welcomed the latest amendment to the Flag Code of India 2002.

