Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Hailing the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists here on Wednesday celebrated on the occasion by bursting crackers.

"I am fortunate enough to see the foundation laying ceremony that took place after 500 years. We are lucky enough to see with our eyes, hear with ears, recite the name of Lord Ram with the mouth, and offer prayers," a VHP activist V Rajeswari told ANI.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

"Let all of us pray to Lord Shri Ram. We are able to see this (Bhoomi Pujan) only due to our Good Karma from past lives," she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)