Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti have called for a state-wide protest against the state government's restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri celebrations.

Telangana State president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Ramaraju told ANI, "We have been celebrating Ganesh festival for many years and this festival would connect people. But this year because of COVID-19 we were doubtful whether we would celebrate it. Now that the unlock phase has started, we celebrated the festival according to the guidelines released by the central government."

Also Read | Congress President Row: Sachin Pilot, Ahead of CWC Meeting, Says Most Congress Workers Want Rahul Gandhi to Take Over.

"However, the Telangana government is differing in its actions. The High Court gave a judgment that people don't have to take permission for conducting pooja but still a few people were against our culture. The government didn't even listen to the orders of the Home Minister. Hindus are protesting against this act. Tomorrow at 11 AM the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti have called for a state-wide peaceful protest against the hurdles by KCR Government in the celebration of Ganesh Festival and Navratri in the state," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)