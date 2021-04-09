Haridwar, Apr 9 (PTI) The VHP on Friday demanded a stringent law to stop "love jihad", a term referring to the alleged practice of Muslim men alluring Hindu women to marry them and convert to Islam.

“Love jihad” is a well thought out conspiracy by irreligious people and the Centre should frame an effective law to stop it, VHP leaders said at a meeting of its Margdarshak Mandal at Paramdham Ashram here during the ongoing Kumbh.

The VHP leaders also passed a resolution opposing the taking over of the management of temples by the state government.

Chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat who was present at the meeting said the demand would be reconsidered.

