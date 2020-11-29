New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Sunday congratulated the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for registering the first case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

"I am very satisfied and must congratulate UP Chief Minister for becoming the 1st state in the country to have an effective law in the matter of 'Love Jihad', and religious conversions brought about by force, deception and deceit," Kumar said.

Also Read | PM Modi to Interact With COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, Dr Reddy's Via Video Conference Tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the first case has been registered under the newly-promulgated ordinance at the Deorania Police station in Bareilly. The accused, who was accused of pressuring a woman to convert her religion is absconding, the police said.

While speaking to ANI, the VHP president said that forceful conversion through deceit and force was 'becoming a pandemic' in many states including UP.

Also Read | UP Police Registers First Case Under New Anti-Conversion Law, Bareilly Man Booked on Complaint of Woman’s Father.

"This is becoming a pandemic problem in many states. Hindu girls are being harassed. It cannot be tolerated in any civilised society," he added.

He further appreciated the speed at which the ordinance had been passed and promulgated, and said that the Bareilly Police's quick action was a sign of determination and effectiveness.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet cleared the Ordinance proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for "love jihad" related offences and the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated it on Saturday.

Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had also told ANI about the decision to introduce the ordinance against unlawful religious conversions and that there were more than 100 reported incidents of forceful religious conversion.

In February of this year, the Union Home Ministry had clarified that the term 'love jihad' was not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported by central agencies so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)