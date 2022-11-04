Hyderabad, (Telangana), [India], November 4 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s Telangana state president Surender Reddy on Friday took a dig at the state government saying that it was "sleeping" while the land grabbing was going on near Bhadrachalam Ram temple.

"During the Ram Mandir incidents in Ayodhya, our CM KCR had said that is Ram only in Ayodhya, not here? In Ayodhya, the temple is being built and we can visit it next year. But even when the land grabbing is happening in Bhadrachalam Ram Temple, the concerned department and the government is sleeping," said Reddy while speaking to ANI.

He said that the VHP is going forward with a strong decision to remove those involved in land grabbing and redeem the land in a couple of months.

"We are going to start a membership drive in Telangana from November 6 to November 20," he said.

He said, "Today, the Hindus have forgotten that they are a part of this society. We are here to remind them of this. We are planning to join 1 lakh members into Bajrang Dal in Hyderabad and 5-6 lakh members in VHP from around Telangana."

Reddy further said that today, Hindutva is waking up. But we couldn't get hold of a higher range. "The VHP is ready to support every Hindu," he said. (ANI)

